Fact or Fiction: Updating the Latest Buzz Around 2022 Draft-Day Rumors

0 of 8

Associated Press

With just one day before the 2022 NFL draft, there's no shortage of rumors floating around regarding the event. The question is which rumors are true and which are fabrications.

Whether it's rumors surrounding veterans who could be traded, surprise picks or teams targeting specific players, there are rumblings of all kinds.

It's also peak time for lies and half-truths as teams will inevitably leak information they are hoping winds up in the hands of their opponents.

As usual, some of this year's predraft rumors will turn out to be true. Others won't come to fruition.

As we languish in the last hours of anticipation for this year's draft in Las Vegas, here's a look at whether the latest buzz will wind up being fact or fiction.