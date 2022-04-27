Cowboys' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Laurence Kesterson/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the best track records in the NFL draft over the past five years.

CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, Michael Gallup and Tony Pollard are among the players the team has chosen during that stretch.

Dallas needs to rely on its scouting strength once again in the 2022 NFL draft, which gets underway Thursday, as it tries to find replacements for Connor Williams and Amari Cooper.

The offensive line will likely be the focus of the 24th overall pick Thursday. Dallas might miss out on the run on wide receivers because of the needs of the teams in front of it.

The Cowboys should not act on impulse when it comes to wide receiver since Lamb and Gallup top the depth chart. But if a top-tier wide receiver falls to No. 24, the Cowboys should weigh their options between that player and one of the top offensive linemen.

Dallas owns nine picks in the draft, and eight of them are in the first five rounds. The franchise should add more quality to its roster in addition to whomever lands at No. 24.