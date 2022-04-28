QB Battles Still Completely Up in the Air Following Spring Practices

0 of 9

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Spring practice is full of position battles, but quarterback competitions always land the greatest share of the spotlight.

After all, nobody on the field affects the outcome on a more consistent basis than the player receiving every snap. Although the level of offseason attention on quarterbacks may feel outsized at times, they're subject to the most scrutiny in the fall too.

Around the Football Bowl Subdivision, however, dozens of teams are exiting spring ball in search of clarity. Notre Dame, Texas and Texas A&M are among the big-name programs on the list.

Each QB battle includes the contenders, latest news and what to expect next.