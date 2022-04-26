Stock Up, Stock Down on These 12 WWE and AEW Stars

0 of 6

Photo credit: WWE.com

After a strong first quarter, WWE and All Elite Wrestling are in a good position to highlight their newest stars and rehabilitate some of their established ones.

WrestleMania Backlash and Double or Nothing are also right around the corner, so it's the perfect time to finish up some lingering plot lines and create new stories.

In the meantime, let's take a look at wrestlers from both companies who are primed for bigger things and those who could use a change in direction.

Roman Reigns still stands atop of the mountain for WWE, but three contenders could challenge him in the next few months. Meanwhile, a familiar duo continues to build their legacy in AEW's stacked tag team division.

It may not be smooth sailing for everyone on this list, but there's plenty of time to turn things around.

These are 12 AEW and WWE stars whose stock is up or down heading into May.