Every Team's Biggest Need Entering 2022 NFL Draft

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The primary waves of free agency have come and passed, with stars finding new homes via trades or signings. The salary cap played a big part in certain moves as a few positions saw a major boom in contract values. All of the moves either answered a team's biggest need or created a new one.

A whopping eight teams will enter Thursday night's NFL draft in Las Vegas with multiple first-round picks. That type of capital is enough to alter a playoff race.

Drafting purely for need isn't an effective long-term strategy, but that must be considered. All 32 teams have key weaknesses that could be fatal come playoff time. The right rookie can at least solidify a position enough to raise the ceiling of his unit, but it's unfair to ask a first-year player to be a transcendent star right away.

We're going to look at every team's most glaring weakness at this crucial stage of the offseason.

Positions that often earn larger free-agent contracts and higher draft investments are more critical. For example, there are teams with a need for a starting cornerback and running back. Because of the importance of a cornerback and general ease of finding a competent back, we'll rank the cornerback need higher even if the incumbent rusher is worse than the incumbent starting corner in question.