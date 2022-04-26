Early Takeaways from Warriors' 2022 NBA Playoff Performance

1 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Jordan Poole spent part of last season on a G League assignment. That's no news, of course, but it does frame how incredibly far the scoring guard has come in such a rapid time.

Somehow snubbed from being a Most Improved Player award finalist, the 22-year-old has effectively clapped back at those voters by carrying over his breakout effort into the postseason—and even upping his production in the process.

His averages through four playoff outings (the first four of his career, mind you) include 24.3 points, 5.8 assists and a scalding 59.6/51.9/84.0 shooting slash.

The Michigan product finally quieted down in Game 4, when he managed just 11 points on 3-of-10 shooting. Even then, though, he tossed out a game-high nine assists and swiped three steals.

Poole spent much of this campaign positioning himself as one of the Association's rising stars. At this point, though, the "rising" qualifier may no longer be necessary.