Grading Every 2022 NBA Playoff Team's Top Stars in Postseason

2 of 16

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The regular season finished with Pascal Siakam going on a tear. In his last nine games, he averaged 28.0 points and shot 52.6 percent from the field while grabbing 9.8 rebounds and dishing 6.7 assists.

The star forward has not been able to keep that going in the postseason. He's averaging just 22.5 points on 43.8 percent shooting, with his rebounding and assist numbers dropping to 6.5 and 5.3 per contest, respectively.

Siakam has struggled against the Sixers defense, especially around the rim, where he is shooting 50 percent, a massive dropoff from the 67 percent he was averaging in the regular season, according to Cleaning the Glass.

Siakam was heading for an F, but his explosion in Game 4 helped. He dropped 34 points on 10-of-19 shooting to go with his eight rebounds and five assists. Staving off elimination with that game raises his grade a D.

The other star Raptor has also struggled mightily. Fred VanVleet is known for his shooting but has been ice-cold of late. He has shown flashes here and there but he has not been able to sustain it for a full game.

VanVleet looked like he would get going in Game 2 after his monster 15-point first quarter. He went 5-of-9, including 4-of-6 from three. After that, he scored only five more points and shot 2-of-14 from the field and 1-of-10 from three in the last three quarters. It did not get better in Game 3 either (3-of-13 from the field, 2-of-10 from three).

For most of the second half of the season, VanVleet had been dealing with a knee issue, and he missed the second half of Game 4 with a left hip strain. If this is the last VanVleet plays in the series, he put in a D- performance.

Pascal Siakam: D

Fred VanVleet: D-