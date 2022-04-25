Bills' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills fell just shy of reaching the AFC title game in 2021 when they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime in the divisional round.

Not only did Buffalo's close loss prompt a change to NFL overtime rules, but it should also leave fans with high expectations for 2022. Had the Bills gotten the ball first in overtime, they might have won and subsequently fared better than Kansas City in the AFC Championship.

Buffalo's expectations were further raised by a strong foray into free agency. It extended Stefon Diggs and Mitch Morse while adding tight end O.J. Howard and pass-rusher Von Miller. This is a team that ranked third in scoring and first in points allowed last season, and it's one that has few real holes heading into this week's draft.

The Bills can afford to go with the best player available with the 25th overall pick, but a few prospects stand out among the pack.

Here, you'll find three prospects Buffalo should be targeting in Round 1, based on factors such as proven production, upside and projected draft range.