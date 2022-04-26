2022 B/R App NFL Community Mock Draft

0 of 32

Courtesy of the Bleacher Report App

The 2022 NFL draft is almost here. For hundreds of young football players, it signifies the beginning of their professional careers.

It also marks the end of jillions (approximately) of mock drafts.

Over the past few months, there have been mock drafts of all shapes and sizes. There have been ones for just the first round. Ones for all seven. There has certainly been no shortage of them here at Bleacher Report thanks to the hard work of the B/R NFL Draft Scouting Department.

Take a bow, y'all. Great work.

But what we haven't had is a mock featuring you, the fans.

Until now.

Users of the Bleacher Report App were recently afforded the opportunity to play general manager and decide the wisest course of action for their favorite teams in Round 1. There were some no-brainers, some genuine surprises (just one quarterback in the first 32 picks) and all things in between.

As draft day nears, here's a breakdown of how that draft played out, complete with grades for each pick from Bleacher Report NFL Analysts Gary Davenport, Maurice Moton and Brent Sobleski.

Given the grades most picks received, maybe team owners should save a little scratch and just let you folks make the picks.