1 Player Holding Back Every NBA Playoff Team

If Young isn't leading the Hawks in scoring, there's probably not much of a chance Atlanta is winning.

Such is the case against a tough-as-nails Miami defense, where Young's 16.5 points per game actually trails teammate De'Andre Hunter (17.8).

The Heat have made every offensive possession a nightmare for Young, who's making just 35.1 percent of his overall shots, including 21.1 percent from three while turning the ball over 24 total times during the first four contests.

This hasn't just been a one-man defensive job, either.

Young is shooting just 5-of-29 from deep (17.9 percent) when being guarded by either Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Gabe Vincent, P.J. Tucker or Max Strus.

The Hawks superstar isn't the only one struggling to get clean looks off, as Kevin Huerter, Danilo Gallinari and Bogdan Bogdanovic are all shooting 40.8 percent or worse in the series.

Atlanta likely wouldn't have even won a game against Miami if not for Young, although the two-time All-Star has to figure out a way to be better or else this series will end in a gentleman's sweep.