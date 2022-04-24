Biggest Surprises and Disappointments 1 Week into 2022 NBA Playoffs

1 of 6

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

We knew based on his regular-season performance that Brunson was good. We didn't know he was capable of going nuclear in the playoffs.

Over his first three games against the Utah Jazz, the 25-year-old averaged 32.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists with a true shooting mark of 60.2 percent. The only players who have ever matched those numbers in a postseason are LeBron James (three times), Michael Jordan and Dwyane Wade.

While Brunson has a long way to go to maintain that stat line, it does speak to his dominance after he averaged 8.0 points per game off the bench in the playoffs last year.

His strong play helped the Dallas Mavericks take a surprising 2-1 series lead over the Jazz, who should have been able to toy with the Mavs, who were missing Luka Doncic. (Doncic returned for Game 4 on Saturday, but Utah evened the series despite Doncic's 30 points and Brunson's 23.)

Like Doncic, Brunson is an expert at controlling the pace, getting to his spots and using screens to his advantage. He's leading all postseason players in drives per game (24.7) and points off drives (17.3) and is making 54.8 percent of his attempts when getting into the teeth of the Jazz defense.

An unrestricted free agent this summer, Brunson is pumping up his value, proving he can be a lead ball-handler and shot-taker on a winning team.

Brunson's surprising success also leads us to our first disappointment of the postseason.