Predicting Landing Spots for Quarterbacks in 2022 NFL Draft's First 2 Rounds

The 2022 NFL draft is mere days away, and there's still plenty of drama surrounding the first round. The No. 1 pick is still a mystery, as is this year's class of quarterbacks.

The Jacksonville Jaguars aren't taking a quarterback first overall a year after taking Trevor Lawrence in the same slot. There doesn't seem to be a quarterback who warrants a trade up to No. 1, either, so for the first time since 2017, a quarterback probably won't be the first pick.

However, quarterbacks will go in Round 1, presumably several of them. Below, you'll find a look at the incoming rookie signal-callers most likely to be drafted on opening night, those likely to fall just outside of the first round and predictions for where each will land.

Factors like player skill set, proven production, projected upside, team needs and team fit were all considered here. Prospects are listed in alphabetical order.