Penguins 2022 Free Agents, Draft Targets, Offseason Guide After NHL Playoff Loss

The Penguins only have four picks in the entire 2022 NHL draft, but they do still possess their first-round selection.

Based on where the Pens are picking, they aren't likely to get an instant impact player, but they can build up some quality depth for the future at any number of positions.

Pavel Mintyukov

With Letang possibly leaving via free agency, it would make sense for the Penguins to target an offensive-minded defenseman to groom in the coming years.

Even if Letang re-signs, the Penguins need a puck-moving defenseman of the future, and Pavel Mintyukov could be that guy.

The Moscow native put up big-time production for the OHL's Saginaw Spirit during the 2021-22 season, racking up 17 goals and 45 assists for 62 points in 67 games.

He also has good size at 6'2" and 190 pounds, and since he is only 18 years of age, he is likely to fill out even more in the coming years.

Few offensive defensemen enjoy careers as fruitful as Letang, but of anyone in the 2022 NHL draft class, Mintyukov seemingly has among the best opportunities to reach that level.

It isn't guaranteed that Mintyukov will be available when the Pens pick, but it would be tough to pass him up if he is.

Marco Kasper

While defense is one option for Pittsburgh in the first round, restocking the cupboard up front should also be taken under consideration.

Crosby is perhaps reaching the end of the line, plus Malkin, Rust and Rakell are all free agents, so the Penguins undoubtedly need an influx of talent at forward.

One prospect who could still be on the board when the Penguins select is Austrian winger Marco Kasper.

The 6'1" Kasper has some filling out to do with regard to his frame, but there is no question that he is a supremely skilled player with a chance to be an NHL point producer for many years to come.

In addition to putting up 13 points in 12 games for Rogle BK of the Swedish junior league, Kasper made his presence felt for Rogle BK Angelholm in the Swedish Elite League this past season as well.

Often playing against older and more experienced players, Kasper had 11 points in 46 regular-season games. He was even better in the playoffs with five points in 12 contests.

The Penguins have long had a knack for drafting and developing talented forwards, and Kasper could potentially join those ranks.