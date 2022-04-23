Worst Potential Landing Spots for Some of 2022 NFL Draft's Top Prospects

1 of 6

Butch Dill/Associated Press

For the edge-rushers expected to go in the top half of the first round, the scheme doesn't really matter. Those teams are bad enough that they should adjust to their talent rather than shoehorn players into predetermined roles.

For the contenders picking in the back half of Round 1, it's crucial to get the fit right.

But while the Kansas City Chiefs have the 29th and 30th picks, where Penn State's Arnold Ebiketie (scouting report) would make a lot of sense, it isn't a great fit for both parties.

The Chiefs should be in the market for a defensive end. However, that end's ability to set the edge and defend the run should be important. The Chiefs were in dime packages at the second-highest rate in the league last year, per Sports Info Solutions, and were in the league's bottom half in run defense.

At 6'2" and 250 pounds, Ebiketie is a slight edge defender who figures to have a steeper learning curve as a run defender. He profiles as a difference-maker as a pass-rusher early in his career, but the Chiefs need someone who can be an every-down option who will enhance their ability to defend the run in nickel and dime personnel.

That's not Ebiketie's game.