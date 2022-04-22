Oregon Spring Game 2022: Top Storylines and Prospects to Watch

2 of 3

Here Come the Quarterbacks

Gone is Anthony Brown, who totaled 3,647 yards and 27 touchdowns last season. Auburn transfer Bo Nix and 2021 top-40 prospect Ty Thompson are considered the lead contenders, though 2020 4-star Jay Butterfield is a solid part of the competition, too.

The spring game will not determine the starter, but there's no doubt the best performer will sway a bit of public opinion.

One notable connection is offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham held the role at Auburn in Nix's freshman year. While that familiarity is an undeniable plus in Nix's favor, Thompson and Butterfield have patiently waited for their chance. And it's time for them to prove who's the best option to lead Oregon's offense in 2022.

Injuries, Injuries, Injuries

Unfortunately for Oregon, the injury bug has been a key topic during the spring. Several players who should be key contributors—Popo Aumavae, Brandon Dorlus, Justin Flowe, Dontae Manning and Christian Gonzalez, among others—have been limited.

The disappointing view is that a few of them are definitely sidelined or unlikely to play in the scrimmage. The optimist, though, sees a chance to watch a sizable group of potential contributors.

And, hey, this might mean Oregon is getting all of its injuries out of the way before the fall arrives.