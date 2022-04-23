2022 NFL Draft: Prospects Most Ready to Be Day 1 Starters as Rookies

0 of 8

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

There was a time when players selected in the NFL draft were widely expected to sit for a season or two before becoming regular contributors. That time has passed.

While there's nothing wrong with drafting and developing a player for the long term, prospects selected at the top of the draft are widely expected to start right away. Not all of them have immediate success—Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson are prime 2021 examples—but many do.

Ja'Marr Chase, Kyle Pitts, Micah Parsons, Rashawn Slater, Mac Jones and Najee Harris were all rookie Pro Bowlers last season.

Here, we'll examine eight prospects with the skill sets, physical traits, proven production and positional value needed to become immediate impact players in 2022. They might not all be Pro Bowlers and they might not be viewed as the "best" selections five years from now. Teams looking for an instant boost, though, can target these players without much risk of Year 1 disappointment.

Prospects are listed in alphabetical order.