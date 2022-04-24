Who Are the Top 3 WWE Stars After Roman Reigns Right Now?

AMER HILABI/Getty Images

When WWE chairman Vince McMahon finds a Superstar who fits his mold as the top star in the company, he hitches his wagon to them and rides until the wheels fall off.

From Bruno Sammartino and Bob Backlund to Hulk Hogan and John Cena, WWE is formulaic and predictable in its approach. Right now, Roman Reigns is getting the top star treatment, but he's not the only name being heavily protected by the creative team.

While there are others who could be considered the top stars in the company—look no further than Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Edge, AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar and Charlotte Flair—there are three names the company considers cornerstones.

Here are the top stars in WWE after the universal champion.

Becky Lynch

While Reigns gets all the main events and the special treatment for every segment he's in, the true top star in WWE is Becky Lynch. With crossover mainstream appeal, confidence on the mic and superior in-ring work, she is the company's golden goose.

The Tribal Chief may be immensely popular with a portion of the audience, but there is a large contingent of fans who do not like having someone shoved down their throat. On the other hand, Big Time Becks has gotten over with the fans organically and is actually worthy of the top spot.

In 2021, Lynch was one of the top-ranked merchandise sellers, recording $239,161 in sales.

With her ability to put over a segment, match and opponent through her stellar promo work, Lynch could be poised for a career in movies after her run in WWE is over. Couple that with stellar in-ring displays to satisfy true wrestling fans, and she is the perfect Superstar.

Seth Rollins

While Reigns, Lynch and Ronda Rousey might all have more mainstream appeal than Seth Rollins, there is no greater workhorse in the company. When WWE needs a quality match, memorable feud or intriguing segment, he is there to shine.

The Visionary won't always win his matches—it's not always necessary for a heel to win—but he is always locked in a top storyline and portrayed as one of the company's cornerstones. With a constantly evolving character, McMahon and WWE Creative can always count on him.

As seen on Raw since the arrival of Cody Rhodes, the biggest names and most important storylines are left to Rollins to ensure they live up to the expectations of McMahon and company.

By becoming one of WWE's most reliable and loyal Superstars, Rollins should remain toward the top of every pay-per-view card for the foreseeable future. Win or lose, the former architect of The Shield will carry the torch for the company until it's his time to be world champion again.

Ronda Rousey

Besides Brock Lesnar, there is no Superstar on the main roster with as much mainstream appeal and notoriety as Ronda Rousey. From her acting career to a decorated run in UFC, she brings in casual fans to WWE programming.

While hardcore fans are sometimes torn about The Baddest Woman on the Planet and her abilities on the mic and in the ring, there is no doubt that casual viewers are more interested in Raw and SmackDown when the former MMA champion is on TV.

When you look at Rousey's videos on YouTube, there are few Superstars who can match the millions of views the talented performer generates for the company.

The UFC Hall of Famer may have taken the loss to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38, but she is undoubtedly getting her win back at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8.

Few Superstars are as protected as Rousey, with only a select few names—mainly Lesnar and Reigns—ever booked in a main event over the soon-to-be SmackDown women's champion.

