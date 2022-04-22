Underrated NFL Free Agents Still on the Market Who Can Be Starters in 2022

0 of 6

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The NFL offseason is rapidly progressing from the start of free agency to the 2022 draft. Over 320 free agents have signed new contracts thus far, and yet there are handfuls of familiar names still on the market. At this point, veterans are better off waiting until after the draft to see where their best opportunity will be.

Many of the top household names are past their athletic primes and would likely be stopgap options for contenders. We're looking beyond the big names like Jarvis Landry, Tyrann Mathieu and Jason Pierre-Paul, as some of the less obvious names available can still be starters in 2022. Only one of our top six options is over 30 years old but is playing a position that ages well.

These free agents may be undervalued after an injury or coming out of a bad situation that didn't let their talent shine. We've found the best fits for these players and will explain why each is a worthwhile addition. Let's jump in and prepare for the final wave of free agency.