Bulls' Early 2022 Free-Agent Targets

Bulls' Early 2022 Free-Agent TargetsApril 21, 2022
The Chicago Bulls players, coaches and fans are all laser-focused on their promising NBA playoff run.
Their decision-makers, though, may already be looking beyond it. That's their job, after all.
While the current goal is maximizing the postseason stay, the long-term objective is putting pieces in place that will help fuel playoff journeys for years to come.
From a major in-house contributor to a pair of external bargain ballers, the following three free-agents-to-be should have a prominent place on the front office's radar.
Robin Lopez
With free agency awaiting both Tristan Thompson and Tyler Cook—and Tony Bradley if he declines his $1.9 million player option, per Spotrac—the Bulls could be in the market for a backup big man.
Why not turn toward a player who already knows his way around the United Center?
Robin Lopez, a former Bull and Windy City favorite, could be eager to snag a not insignificant spot on a win-now team after handling spot minutes for the lottery-bound Orlando Magic this season.
He is 34 years old and was never an impact player to begin with, but he has the size, strength and smarts to give this group extra oomph on the interior. If he would take minimum money to catch on with a contender, the Bulls should be ready to strike.
Zach LaVine
Back in October, NBC Sports' KC Johnson said on the HoopsHype podcast that "every indication I've been given both internally from [Zach LaVine's] side and the [Chicago Bulls] is this is a match made to move forward together."
If that stance has changed at all since, it should have only strengthened.
LaVine booked his second consecutive All-Star trip and continued cementing himself as one of the Association's top offensive threats. He was one of 11 players—all household names—to average at least 24 points, four assists, four rebounds and two three-pointers. Among that uber-exclusive group, he had the third-highest field-goal percentage (47.6) and second-best three-point splash rate (38.9).
The Bulls, meanwhile, secured their first postseason berth since 2017 and have split their first two games with the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. Chicago's front office has invested heavily in this roster, presumably to see how LaVine would handle leading a contender. He and All-Star running mate DeMar DeRozan have aced that test.
These negotiations shouldn't take long and won't if Chicago has a max offer ready as soon as the market opens.
Otto Porter Jr.
Assuming the Bulls keep LaVine in place, they could have a costly quintet between him, DeRozan, Vucevic, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso. That's not at all a problem with results like these, but it does task the decision-makers with sniffing out some bargains to round out the supporting cast.
Re-uniting with Otto Porter Jr., whom Chicago traded away in March 2021, could be a fascinating option for the right price.
Separated from the max contract he brought to the Windy City Feb. 2019 and the lofty expectations tied to it, he could nestle in quickly as a reliable, role-playing reserve offering frontcourt flexibility. He can play and defend multiple positions, feast on catch-and-fire threes and keep the ball moving when he doesn't have an opening to attack.
He only cost minimum money last summer, and while he could do better after giving the Golden State Warriors a healthy, efficient season, his days of breaking the bank are behind him. Assuming his rate is reasonable, he could bolster the bench on both ends of the court.