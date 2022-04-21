Bulls' Early 2022 Free-Agent Targets

0 of 3

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls players, coaches and fans are all laser-focused on their promising NBA playoff run.

Their decision-makers, though, may already be looking beyond it. That's their job, after all.

While the current goal is maximizing the postseason stay, the long-term objective is putting pieces in place that will help fuel playoff journeys for years to come.

From a major in-house contributor to a pair of external bargain ballers, the following three free-agents-to-be should have a prominent place on the front office's radar.