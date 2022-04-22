1 Question Every NBA Team Needs to Answer This Offseason

3 of 30

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Kyrie Irving has the ability to opt out of the final year of his deal, which would pay him $36.5 million. The Nets reportedly pulled an extension offer off the table during training camp, when it became clear that Irving's vaccination status would prevent him from playing in home games at the start of the season.

That issue is no longer in play with changes to New York City's mandate, and Irving more recently said he has no desire to leave. But it's worth wondering what the Nets' appetite will be for signing up for four or five more years of everything that comes with having him.

Here's how the first three seasons of Irving's tenure in Brooklyn have gone: In his first year, 2019-20, a shoulder injury limited him to 20 games; last season, he took a two-week break without informing the team of his plans; this season, his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 cost him the ability to play for much of the year. It would be understandable if the Nets decided they were done with the entire experience.

But Irving has been fantastic when he has been on the court, and the Nets' ceiling with him and Kevin Durant is still sky-high for as long as Durant is as good as he is. In the end, that will probably carry the day.