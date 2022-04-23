Patience or Panic on All 30 MLB Teams' Worst Early 2022 Slumps

1 of 6

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Baltimore Orioles: CF Cedric Mullins

Stats: 61 PA, .182/.250/.364, 5 XBH, 16 K

Arguably the biggest breakout star in baseball last year, Mullins has been slow out of the gates. His average exit velocity (89.4 to 90.6 mph) and hard-hit rate (39.4 to 47.5 percent) are actually both up relative to 2021, but his 26.2 percent strikeout rate is an issue. Still, as long as he keeps making quality contact, things should even out.

Verdict: Patience

Boston Red Sox: SP Nick Pivetta



Stats: 3 GS, 0-3, 10.03 ERA, 2.14 WHIP, 9 BB, 10 K

Pivetta has allowed 16 hits and nine walks in 11.2 innings, and his batted-ball metrics are some of the worst in baseball across the board, including a 56.4 percent hard-hit rate and 95.2 mph average exit velocity allowed. At this point, there is zero reason for optimism that he will right the ship based on his underlying metrics.

Verdict: Panic

New York Yankees: SP Gerrit Cole



Stats: 3 GS, 0-0, 6.35 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 7 BB, 12 K

After a pair of "meh" starts to begin the year, Cole failed to make it out of the second inning against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, walking five batters in 1.2 innings before getting the hook. It was the shortest start of his MLB career, and for a Yankees team counting on him to be the ace of the staff, it's alarming to say the least.

Verdict: Panic

Tampa Bay Rays: C Mike Zunino



Stats: 31 PA, .071/.129/.107, 1 XBH, 13 K

Even in a breakout 33-homer, 3.8-WAR season last year, Zunino still batted just .216 with a 35.2 percent strikeout rate, so a low batting average and plenty of strikeouts is nothing new. Luckily, his backup Francisco Mejia is raking right now, and there was a good chance he was going to take on a large role as the season progressed anyway. A quality backup can go a long way in easing the panic.

Verdict: Patience

Toronto Blue Jays: SS Bo Bichette



Stats: 62 PA, .213/.226/.295, 3 XBH, 16 K

The stat that jumps off the page here is one walk in 62 plate appearances. The 24-year-old Bichette has always had an aggressive approach, walking just 5.8 percent of the time last year when he was one of baseball's most productive hitters. That and the fact that he has a pair of two-hit performances in his last five games is reason enough to say patience, but at some point he's going to be a bit more selective.

Verdict: Patience