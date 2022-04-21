Realistic Offseason Trades NBA Fanbases Wouldn't See Coming

3 of 4

Nils Nilsen/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls receive: Rudy Gobert and Rudy Gay

Utah Jazz receive: Nikola Vucevic, Patrick Williams and Coby White

The Bulls shocked everyone when their revamped roster not only stormed out of the gate, but did so primarily on the defensive end. With newcomers Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso locking down the perimeter, Chicago cruised into 2022 with the Association's 10th-ranked defense.

Of course, Ball and Caruso were injured shortly thereafter, and Chicago's defense immediately disintegrated. From January to April, the Bulls were 27th in defensive efficiency. Now, that says something about the impact of Ball and Caruso, but it's more revealing about what the rest of the roster has—or doesn't have, rather. Chicago is woefully short on stoppers and too easily outmuscled in the middle. Only three teams allowed more field goals inside of five feet.

If the Bulls want to beef up their interior defense, it'd be hard to find a bigger upgrade than Gobert. The 29-year-old has already captured three Defensive Player of the Year awards and was the bronze medalist for this season's honor. Put him on the back line and healthy versions of Ball and Caruso on the perimeter, and Chicago's defense would likely vault back into the top third next season.

This swap would also deliver Gay, who couldn't quite find his footing in Salt Lake City but remains an otherwise reliable veteran who can bury open shots, play power forward or center and create offense against second-team defenses.

For the Jazz to do this deal, they must have decided that Gobert needs to go but a total tear-down isn't necessary. If they retain the rest of their roster, they could perhaps raise their ceiling above where the current core has plateaued.

Vucevic isn't a great defender, but he is solid in a team scheme and much more skilled offensively than Gobert. Vucevic can score from the inside and out, find shots for his teammates and function as a pick-and-roll screener. His offensive arsenal could simplify things for Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley, either by widening their attack lanes as a spacer, working two-man actions with them or providing a safety valve as a self-sufficient scorer.

Williams is the real crown jewel here, though, and potentially the big-wing defender the Jazz have sorely missed. He's still somewhat of a mystery with only 88 games under his belt, but he has already laid a three-and-D foundation and flashed the potential to become so much more. White is a spark-plug scorer who could team with Jordan Clarkson to give Utah a potent one-two punch off the bench.