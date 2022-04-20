Dolphins 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Roundup of B/R Staff, Kiper and Expert Picks

0 of 3

Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins will not have much to cheer about during the 2022 NFL draft.

Miami will not get involved in the selection process until the 102nd overall pick in third round. It has one pick in the fourth round and two in the seventh round.

That is not an ideal situation for first-year head coach Mike McDaniel as he looks to improve the back end of the roster.

Miami made most of its roster improvements through free agency and the trade market. It shipped its first-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Tyreek Hill deal.

The NFL draft experts believe Miami will target a linebacker or edge-rusher with its first selection next week.

The Dolphins may go after an offensive lineman as well in the fourth round, or that could be the target if the preferred edge-rushers and linebackers are not available at No. 102.