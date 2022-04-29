Ranking the Top 10 Centers in 2022 NBA Free Agency

0 of 6

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Even in the midst of the 2022 NBA playoffs, teams all over the league are surely laying plans for this summer, when the draft, trades and free agency can dramatically alter the landscape.

It's that last avenue for team building that will be the subject here. Despite the fact that there is very little cap space available this summer, you can be sure plenty of players will switch teams, thanks to exceptions and sign-and-trades.

Over the last several days, Bleacher Report broke down the top 10 available free agents at each position.

In today's positionless era, those distinctions can be difficult. And while it helps to consult sources like Cleaning the Glass or Basketball Reference, some judgment calls had to be made.

As for who qualified for the top 10 in terms of ability, that was even more subjective. Past performance and projection models can help, but there's no way to perfectly predict the future.

So, with all of that in mind, let's move on to the centers.

