Ranking the Greatest Stables and Trios in WWE from the Last 20 Years

10 of 10

In 2003, Triple H and Ric Flair introduced WWE to Evolution, a faction that would not only dominate Monday Night Raw for the next two years but also give two young stars a platform on which they could become top stars.

Randy Orton and Batista were embraced by The Game and The Nature Boy, and they were granted the opportunity to learn on the job. Sharing the squared circle with Flair and Triple H, they grew as workers and saw their stars elevated as they became centerpieces of the flagship's creative efforts.

Orton broke out first, thanks to an extraordinary feud with Mick Foley, while Batista enjoyed a slow burn. The Viper was the cocky, third-generation star who believed he had the industry in his hands, while Batista powered through the competition and silently plotted his own ascension.

Orton captured the World Heavyweight Championship in August 2004 while Batista did the same by vanquishing Triple H in the main event of WrestleMania 21. Both men would go on to become company-leading stars of the Ruthless Aggression and PG Eras in WWE, thanks in large part to the credibility they earned during their time in Evolution and the important lessons taught to them by Flair and The Game.

When Batista reunited with Orton and Triple H in 2014, the trio did not find the same level of success that they had previously, but they were instrumental in establishing Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose as the faces of the company's future.

The creation of two Hall of Famers, the dominance of Triple H and the last great run for Flair earn Evolution the top spot on this countdown.