6 Candidates for a Hypothetical Commissioner of College Football

0 of 6

David Madison/Getty Images

College football needs some guidance.

Although the NCAA oversees the sport, the entity primarily takes a hands-off approach to the Football Bowl Subdivision. And that's not always a great thing. Conferences tend to govern themselves with, unsurprisingly, minimal regard for one another.

The lack of leadership and uniformity has become readily apparent in several areas, most notably in the transfer portal and with NIL (name, image and likeness).

It's well past time for a commissioner to oversee the FBS, even as this conversation remains a hypothetical at best.

The list of candidates is ordered alphabetically.