Eagles' Worst-Case 2022 NFL Draft Scenarios

AJ Mast/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles are among the teams that have a heavy stake in the 2022 NFL draft. That makes it all the more imperative that the franchise is successful at maximizing the value of the sizable capital.

After completing a draft-pick trade with the Saints in early April, the Eagles have 10 picks, including two in the first round, a second-rounder and a pair of third-rounders. It's the sixth-most valuable haul in the draft, per Tankathon.

In short, combined with the 2023 draft where they already have another two first-round picks, it's a potentially franchise-altering draft.

A lot of things could go well for the team, and there are a lot of good scenarios that could play out. There are also some ways that things could play out that ultimately wouldn't be ideal.

Let's take a look at three scenarios that aren't great for the Birds.