Ranking WWE and AEW's 10 Best Booking Decisions of 2022 So Far

6. Lita's Return

Lita is undeniably a legend and pioneer. However, the end of her career was not a proper send-off for someone who had done so much for women's wrestling during the Attitude Era.

So, it was a pleasure to see WWE attempt to rectify this mistake earlier this year. The four-time WWE women's champion returned in January to compete in the women's Royal Rumble match.

Mickie James' appearance as Impact Knockouts champion may have been one of the most-talked-about moments from the event, but seeing Lita eliminate her may have been even more meaningful.

Many fans may not remember that James defeated her for the women's title in her retirement match at Survivor Series 2006. Afterward, The Extreme Diva was humiliated on her way out unlike her longtime rival, Trish Stratus, who had her moment in the sun.

Eliminating James was a subtle way to give her closure. Still, it didn't stop there as she went on to challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship at Elimination Chamber in February.

The 47-year-old gave Big Time Becks one of the best feuds of her recent reign, and their match gave Lita the validation she always deserved.

5. Thunder Rosa finally beats Britt Baker

Thunder Rosa's rise to prominence over the past three years has been quite the Cinderella moment.

On March 17, 2021, she and Britt Baker became the first women to compete in the main event of AEW Dynamite. Their critically acclaimed Unsanctioned Lights Out match would link the two from then on.

As an official member of the AEW roster, Rosa unsuccessfully challenged Baker for the women's championship at Revolution. Unfortunately, their first one-on-one match in close to a year ended with a disappointing finish as the champion relied on interference to retain.

However, this paved the way for AEW's first women's steel cage match a year after their first main event together. In her hometown, La Mera Mera finally bested The Role Model and secured championship gold.

This was an excellent example of how to build a babyface challenger over time and get the audience to turn on an otherwise popular champion.