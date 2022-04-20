The Most Overrated Players in the 2022 NFL Draft

1 of 6

Kendall Warner/Associated Press

While the need for good quarterbacks will always exist, the teams that aren't settled behind center can't force the situation at the top of the draft because there isn't a Joe Burrow or Trevor Lawrence in this year's crop.

Liberty's Malik Willis is generally considered the top 2022 quarterback prospect. The reason is simple: His upside is greater than that of any other option. The Auburn transfer is the best athlete among the bunch and has elite natural arm talent.

Both of those traits showed up in his performance too. The dual-threat quarterback ran for 1,822 yards and 27 touchdowns during his two seasons with the Flames. During that span, Willis led all quarterbacks with 133 forced missed tackles, per Pro Football Focus. The senior also led all FBS passers in 2021 with 13 big-time throws against the blitz.

The physical tools and raw upside are obvious.

But he played in a simplistic system that doesn't require many NFL-caliber reads or throws. As such, Willis is much further behind other prospects in the decision-making process and knowing where to throw. The setup isn't his fault, of course. His coaching staff did what it thought best to win and capitalized on Willis' skill set.

But his overall accuracy, ball placement and decision-making paled in comparison to his contemporaries. His overall and 10-plus-yard uncatchable pass rates were among the worst in the class, per Smart Football's Adam Carter and PFF's Austin Gayle, respectively. He ranked among the bottom three in the accuracy outside the numbers, over the middle of the field and under 10 yards, as charted by The Orange & Brown Report's Cory Kinnan.



Willis is a nice developmental project. He shouldn't be viewed as a first-round franchise-type unless he's placed in a situation where he can grow and learn behind a veteran option.