Best and Worst Landing Spots for Every Projected 2022 NBA Lottery Pick

Young Kwak/Associated Press

Team fit plays a key role in a prospect's early development after the NBA draft.

Landing with the right franchise can jump-start a player's career. The wrong fit could derail it.

Based on the strengths and weaknesses of the projected lottery picks in our latest mock draft, plus the rosters of their potential suitors, we picked the most and least desirable destinations for each.

We only named teams that we deemed will have a realistic chance, based on the lottery odds, to select each prospect.