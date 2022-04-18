2022 NFL Draft Rumors: Latest Buzz on Aidan Hutchinson, Charles Cross and More

1 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

According to one unnamed AFC scouting director, Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke isn't sold enough on any one prospect at No. 1 and would prefer to trade the pick.

"Everyone knows he wants to trade it, and that tells me he's not in love with any of them." the source told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

Baalke could target an offensive lineman with the top selection, and the Jags may consider Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker. He's a late-rising prospect who NFL Media's Lance Zierlein recently mocked to the Jaguars at No. 1.

According to what Breer has heard, though, Baalke may feel pressured into taking Michigan pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson if he can't trade the top pick.

"Multiple rival executives raised to me that Baalke is also sensitive to a perception problem he and his team have right now, and that he, and the team, will get roasted if they do anything other than take Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson or get a king's ransom for the pick," Breer wrote.

The perception is that Jacksonville is a poorly run organization, and it's not unwarranted. The Urban Meyer experiment was a fiasco, 2021 first overall pick Trevor Lawrence struggled to develop as a rookie, and the Jaguars have had just one season above .500 since 2007.

Hutchinson is viewed as a "safe" high-floor prospect with no real potential to bust. He might not be the best player in the draft, but Baalke could view him as the prospect least likely to fail. For a franchise that has failed plenty in recent years, that may be reason enough to make Hutchinson the top choice.