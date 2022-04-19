Top Free-Agent Options for Teams Who Miss Out on Major Needs in 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 11

The 2022 NFL draft is just over a week away, and it figures to be the focus of the football world for the rest of the month.

However, many quality free agents are still out there, and if they remain available after the draft, they'll likely be gobbled up as fallback options.

Because of factors like age, upside and price point, most teams will look to fill their major needs in the early rounds. Some will inevitably miss out, though.

Drafting for need only makes sense to a certain degree. Teams cannot afford to take third-round talents on Day 1 simply because they're the best prospects available at the biggest hole on their rosters. At some point, it is ideal to maximize draft value and turn back to the free-agent pool.

Who are the best options still available? That's what we're here to examine, with the caveat that some of these players will probably be signed before the draft, which runs from April 28-30 in Las Vegas. We'll examine the top-ranked player at each key position on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's big board and identify the unsigned veteran who most closely matches his skill set.

These vets obviously don't carry the same long-term potential as their rookie counterparts, but they represent reasonable insurance options for teams that miss out on their top targets.