5 Fights We Need to See After UFC on ESPN 34

The Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad II card went down Saturday night in Las Vegas, and while the event was decidedly lacking in terms of big names, it still opened the door to some interesting matchups.

The card was headlined by a clash of welterweight contenders, as the No. 6-ranked Belal Muhammad took on No. 5-ranked Vicente Luque. The bout was a rematch of a 2016 fight that Luque won by first-round knockout. The second time around, Muhammad evened the score, outwrestling his Brazilian foe to an impressive unanimous-decision triumph.

Beyond the main event, one of the biggest winners of the night was Portuguese welterweight Andre Fialho, who picked up a career-changing knockout win over the dangerous Miguel Baeza in the first round.

American light heavyweight contender Devin Clark also picked up a nice win, knocking out the ridiculously powerful William Knight in Round 3. So too did Clark's countryman Drakkar Klose, who returned from a two-year layoff to knock out Brandon Jenkins in Round 2 at lightweight.

Keep reading for the fights we're hoping to see.