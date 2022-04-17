The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 204

0 of 5

UFC Fight Night 204 went down on Saturday night in Las Vegas, and it delivered some important action in several divisions.

The most relevant fight of the night occurred in the main event when Chicago's Belal Muhammad looked to avenge a brief and brutal 2016 knockout loss to Brazil's Vicente Luque. He succeeded on his mission, out-fighting his rival to a unanimous decision win that should earn him a spot in the welterweight division's Top 5.

Beyond the main event, UFC Fight Night 204 was devoid of big names, but a couple of fighters still scored crucial wins. Chief among them was American lightweight Drakkar Klose, who rebounded from a loss to Beneil Dariush—and more importantly, a shove-induced injury at the hands of proven hothead Jeremy Stephens—with a second-round stoppage win over Brandon Jenkins.

This may be one of those cards that is lost to the sands of time fairly quickly, but make no mistake—it still produced some big winners and bigger losers.

Keep scrolling to see who really gained and lost the most ground at the event.