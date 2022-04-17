NFL Draft 2022: Highlighting Riskiest Mid-1st-Round Picks in Latest Expert Mocks

0 of 3

Kendall Warner/Associated Press

Not every player successfully makes the transition from college football to the NFL. Somebody who had success at the lower levels may not turn out to be a star in the pros, even if he has an impressive skill set and seemed set up to perform well at the next level.

That's why there's risk associated with every player selected during the NFL draft, particularly those taken with early picks. Some prospects seem safer bets than others, but a franchise never knows until those players are on the field.

Every year, there are boom-or-bust prospects among the incoming group of players. These former college standouts have a ton of potential, but for one reason or another, it might not work out for them in the NFL.

Here's a look at several players among the class of 2022, along with projections from recent mocks on where they could land in this year's draft, which is set for April 28-30.