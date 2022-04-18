1 Trade Every NBA Playoff Team Wishes It Could Make

0 of 16

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

NBA playoff teams are currently prohibited from orchestrating trades, although they surely would if they could. Nothing exposes a team's weaknesses like a best-of-seven game series, after all.

Plenty has transpired since the 2022 trade deadline passed on Feb. 10, meaning several teams would have been far more active had they possessed a crystal ball at the time.

The Golden State Warriors having to shut down James Wiseman may have led to them bringing in an additional big man, the Philadelphia 76ers not having Matisse Thybulle for games in Toronto because of his vaccination status could make them yearn for another wing defender and the Chicago Bulls now being forced to defend against Giannis Antetokounmpo means they should have tried harder to pull off that Jerami Grant trade after all.

While it's too late now to execute a deal, this postseason should already be planting trade seeds in the minds of general managers, who wish they could address their current weaknesses now if they could.

The following are trades all 16 playoff teams wish they could make, and actually can when the offseason begins.