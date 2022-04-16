2022 NBA Free Agents: Latest Rumors, Predictions for Miles Bridges, Lakers, More

0 of 3

Rusty Jones/Associated Press

The play-in tournament is complete, and the 16-team field for the NBA playoffs is now set. On Saturday, the postseason will get underway, and the battle for a championship begins. But only one team will get to celebrate with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy in June.

For the other 16 teams in the league, the offseason has arrived. And it's time to start thinking about what moves they should make to try to avoid missing out on the playoffs again next year.

There could be some talented players on the free-agent market this offseason, and it won't be long before they're working out deals and signing with teams for the 2022-23 season, and potentially longer.

Here's some of the latest free-agent buzz, along with predictions for where some key players could land.