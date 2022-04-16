UFC on ESPN 34: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

The UFC brings an important welterweight rematch between Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad to the APEX Facility in Las Vegas as the headliner to the latest Fight Night card.

Luque scored a first-round knockout in the first meeting between the two. But that first fight took place in November 2016. Plenty has changed since, and neither fighter is the same guy they were then.

Now, they both find themselves as emerging contenders in a division that needs new challengers. Their paths will cross once again, and the winner will have a strong case for a title shot down the line.

Caio Borralho and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev both get the rare opportunity to start their UFC careers in the co-main event slot. The pair of Dana White's Contender Series alums will showcase their skills in front of a UFC audience for the first time right before the main event.

Here's a rundown of the entire card with odds and a closer look at the biggest fights of the night.