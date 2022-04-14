USFL 2022: Full Schedule, Championship Odds, Notable Players on Rosters

0 of 3

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The United States Football League (USFL) is back, and while this isn't the original USFL fans may fondly remember from the 1980s, it does represent a return to traditional spring football.

This version of the USFL is being supported by the National Football League. NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson traveled to Birmingham to conduct an officiating clinic for USFL officials. NFL Films is partnering with the USFL and Fox Sports on a documentary project covering the league's inaugural season.

The goal, it seems, is to position the USFL as a developmental league for future NFL talent—something the NFL hasn't truly had since the NFL Europe days.

"Certain players, depending on their college, need more time to develop," agent Kenny Zuckerman said, per The Athletic's Daniel Kaplan. "We love these kinds of leagues, and it just gives guys the ability to play more football and get more film, which gives some [a] better chance to get the golden ticket and play in the NFL."

Heading into opening weekend, though, fans may care less about the USFL's future and more about what they can expect on the playing field. Well, we're here to examine exactly that.