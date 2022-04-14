FCF 2022: Full Schedule, Season Preview, Teams and Notable Players on Rosters

1 of 3

Brandon Magnus/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

Season v2.0 (version 2.0) is set to kick off on Saturday, and there are a few notable changes for the update. For one, the Glacier Boyz, Beasts, Zappers and Wild Aces (now the Shoulda Been Stars) will be joined by four new squads to form an eight-team league.

It's seven-on-seven football played on a 50-yard indoor field with no kicking or special teams. Games are also fast-paced affairs—scheduled to last one hour—with no replays and a running clock.

Season v2.0 also introduces Ballerz, where fans can purchase NFT avatars and earn real-life (IRL) perks while supporting their favorite squads.

From the FCF official website:

"Ballerz are your key to the world of Fan Controlled Sports, where the physical and digital world collide to create the most epic pro football league ever created. If you own a Baller, you are part of an exclusive community that literally gets to manage a real-life football team in Fan Controlled Football. Everything from drafting the players (Johnny Manziel and Josh Gordon played last season) to calling all of the plays in real time! And on top of that, Ballerz are packed with IRL and gaming utility like you wouldn't believe!"

FCF games will be available on multiple platforms this season. Whether at home or on the go, fans should have full access to every FCF contest in 2022.

Odds for the 2022 championship aren't available yet, but fans should be able to find them in the near future. Bovada, for example, had odds for the championship winner last year.