Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Cody Rhodes, Rey Mysterio and More

Credit: WWE

It has been over a week since Cody Rhodes stunned the wrestling world by officially making the jump to WWE and debuting at WrestleMania 38, but The American Nightmare still headlines the pro wrestling rumor mill.

This time, reports suggest the second-generation star, for all of the fanfare and popularity he has experienced since his monumental return, is not listed internally as the top babyface on the Raw roster.

Who ranks above him, where was his fellow babyface and former foe Rey Mysterio Monday night when he was scheduled to face Veer Mahaan and what might WWE have in store for fans at this year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view in Las Vegas?

