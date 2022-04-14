Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Cody Rhodes, Rey Mysterio and More

Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Cody Rhodes, Rey Mysterio and MoreApril 14, 2022
It has been over a week since Cody Rhodes stunned the wrestling world by officially making the jump to WWE and debuting at WrestleMania 38, but The American Nightmare still headlines the pro wrestling rumor mill.
This time, reports suggest the second-generation star, for all of the fanfare and popularity he has experienced since his monumental return, is not listed internally as the top babyface on the Raw roster.
Who ranks above him, where was his fellow babyface and former foe Rey Mysterio Monday night when he was scheduled to face Veer Mahaan and what might WWE have in store for fans at this year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view in Las Vegas?
Find out with this collection of rumors.
Where Is Cody Rhodes in WWE's Internal List of Babyfaces?
According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, he is currently slotted as the No. 2 babyface on Raw, behind former WWE champion Bobby Lashley.
According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, he is currently slotted as the No. 2 babyface on Raw, behind former WWE champion Bobby Lashley.
The same Lashley who turned shortly before 'Mania and is currently engaged in a midcard feud with Omos and former associate MVP.
For what it is worth, the report claims AJ Styles is No. 3 on that list, while Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Edge and Damian Priest make up the heel side of things, in that order.
If anything, it feels like The All Mighty gets the benefit of the doubt here. It is only a matter of time before Rhodes tops the list and becomes the babyface around whom the show is built.
Given the time, effort and money that has gone into bringing him back into the fold, it makes the most sense.
Where Was Rey Mysterio Monday Night?
Up until Raw went on the air Monday night, Rey Mysterio was scheduled to square off with newcomer Veer Mahaan. That match did not occur, though, with the latter dispatching Dominik Mysterio in short order.
According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Mysterio missed the show due to a "medical issue" and is expected back in the coming weeks.
What that means and how long it keeps Mysterio sidelined is unknown at this time but when he comes back, fans should expect the legendary luchador to seek vengeance for the treatment of his son at the hands of Mahaan.
They should also expect him to bump all over the place while putting the newcomer over as a threat to the rest of the Raw roster. As talented as he is, and despite his status as one of the greatest to lace a pair of boots, Mysterio is as valuable for building others at this point as he is for having a great match.
WWE Creative and Mahaan are about to find that out.
Money in the Bank to Be a Star-Studded Affair
Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reported this year's Money in the Bank PPV at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is expected to be an all-hands-on-deck show.
Arguably the biggest presentation in the history of this particular event, it makes sense WWE would want to bring in as many stars as possible in hopes of drumming up increased interest in the show.
Expect Brock Lesnar. Expect a WrestleMania-worthy main event and do not be surprised if there are a handful of other surprises and blockbuster names brought in to attract viewers.
WWE has never bestowed the stadium setting on its annual July PPV before, despite viewing Money in the Bank as one of its banner events of the year. Considering fan excitement for it and the way in which the briefcase winners dictate future creative plans, it probably should have by now.
The 2022 incarnation will be even bigger and likely will have more newsworthy developments coming out of it. Might Rhodes win the briefcase and set in motion the events that will ultimately win him the WWE Championship that eluded his father and his brother?
It would be fitting, considering it was in Vegas that The American Nightmare defeated Dustin in All Elite Wrestling's first event, Double or Nothing 2019.
Whether it is Rhodes or someone else who hoists the briefcase, expect the wrestling world to be buzzing, especially if WWE brings in numerous stars to help beef up the card.