Projecting Landing Spots for Celtics' Top Free Agents

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The NBA has reasons to fear the Boston Celtics.

They are ferocious defensively, fiery on offense, long at almost every spot and young at plenty of them.

Oh, and they are almost all locked into place for next season too.

The Celtics are technically sending five players into free agency this summer, but even diehard Boston fans might have trouble placing a few of them in a round of Who He Play For? Saying that, though, it's never too early to think about free agents, so we're doing that by making educated guesses on where the Shamrocks' top free agents will land.