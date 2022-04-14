Projecting Landing Spots for Warriors' Top Free Agents

0 of 3

David Dow/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are preparing for what they hope will be a long run in the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Is it too early, then, to look ahead at their upcoming free-agent class? Not at all.

Decision-makers are surely doing just that, and not only the ones who reside in the Bay Area.

The Warriors should have plenty of coveted free agents this summer, so we're spotlighting the top three and making educated guesses about where they might wind up.