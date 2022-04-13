Prospects for Dolphins to Avoid in 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins must be spot-on with their 2022 NFL draft analysis.

Miami has the least at stake of any NFL franchise during the selection process since it does not pick until No. 102 in the third round.

Mike McDaniel and his staff had an active offseason building the roster, but the Dolphins still have some holes that need to be filled in the draft. So, their picks in the third and fourth rounds need to be used properly in order for the AFC East side to have the best depth possible going into the summer.

The Dolphins have two selections in the seventh round, but there is only a small chance the players selected in those spots make an immediate impact.

The team needs to sift between the prospects with Week 1 starting potential or those who may be depth fillers at best to get the most out of its picks in Rounds 3 and 4.