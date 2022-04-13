Prospects for Dolphins to Avoid in 2022 NFL Draft

Prospects for Dolphins to Avoid in 2022 NFL DraftApril 13, 2022
The Miami Dolphins must be spot-on with their 2022 NFL draft analysis.
Miami has the least at stake of any NFL franchise during the selection process since it does not pick until No. 102 in the third round.
Mike McDaniel and his staff had an active offseason building the roster, but the Dolphins still have some holes that need to be filled in the draft. So, their picks in the third and fourth rounds need to be used properly in order for the AFC East side to have the best depth possible going into the summer.
The Dolphins have two selections in the seventh round, but there is only a small chance the players selected in those spots make an immediate impact.
The team needs to sift between the prospects with Week 1 starting potential or those who may be depth fillers at best to get the most out of its picks in Rounds 3 and 4.
John Metchie III
It is hard to convince anyone that Miami should take a wide receiver coming off an ACL injury in the third or fourth rounds.
Alabama's John Metchie III flashed a ton of potential in the games in which he was healthy, but he comes at too much of a risk for the Dolphins right now.
Bleacher Report's NFL scouting staff listed the 21-year-old as the No. 14 wide receiver in the 2022 class, which would put him on track for a third-round selection.
Miami upgraded at wide receiver with Tyreek Hill, but it needs depth beneath the new acquisition and Jaylen Waddle. It has a steep drop off from its top two receivers to Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Preston Williams.
The Dolphins could also use some extra depth to help quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but the Alabama connection may not be worth it this time with Metchie.
Damone Clark
Miami should target linebackers with one of its first two picks to provide some depth behind Andrew Van Ginkel, Elandon Roberts and Jerome Baker.
However, Damone Clark should be off the Dolphins' radar because he is expected to miss the 2022 season.
The 21-year-old has undergone spinal fusion surgery to repair a herniated disk, though he is expected to make a full recovery, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Clark could be a late-round selection for teams that can wait a year for him to make an impact.
But Miami does not have the luxury of many draft picks in 2022, and it can't use one of its four on a player who could be out for the next 12 months.
Kyren Williams
Miami should look at taking a running back with one of its four picks because Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert are on one-year deals.
The pair will provide security at the position in 2022, but the Dolphins need to get younger at that spot in case both veteran backs depart at the end of the season.
Notre Dame's Kyren Williams did not test well throughout the pre-draft process, with speed being the primary concern with his workouts.
The 21-year-old ran the 40-yard dash in 4.65 seconds, and that figure could drop him down the boards for a few teams.
UTSA's Sincere McCormick, Oklahoma's Kennedy Brooks and Isaih Pacheco out of Rutgers are the running backs Miami should consider if it waits until the seventh round to add depth.
Georgia's James Cook and Zamir White and South Dakota State's Pierre Strong Jr. could also be candidates in the third and fourth rounds.