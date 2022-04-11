Breaking Down Lakers' Top Head Coach Candidates After Frank Vogel Firing

0 of 6

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers fired head coach Frank Vogel on Monday, which should come as no surprise to anyone who followed the team all year. After entering the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the front-runners for the title, they wound up finishing 33-49 and missing the play-in tournament entirely.

The Lakers are now set to embark on what's expected to be a "lengthy and expansive" search for Vogel's successor, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Despite their struggles this season, the Lakers should still be one of the most desirable coaching jobs in the NBA. They have LeBron James, who just finished second leaguewide in scoring in his 19th season. They also have another top-25 player in Anthony Davis, although he's struggled to stay healthy over the past two years.

The Lakers still have plenty of unanswered questions about their supporting cast, particularly with regard to Russell Westbrook's future. But the duo of James and Davis should be a great starting point for whoever takes over as the next head coach.

Who should the Lakers hire to replace Vogel? They have plenty of options from which to choose, including candidates on Vogel's current staff, coaches on other playoff teams and some who are already available.