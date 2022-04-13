1 Reason to Believe in Every Non-NBA Playoff Team

1 of 10

Kyle Phillips/Associated Press

The very beginning of the Cade Cunningham era was perfect, with the No. 1 pick donning shades and endearing himself to his new fanbase with the cool confidence everyone wants in a leader.

The early on-court results were less encouraging, as he struggled to adjust to the pro game while dealing with an ankle injury. November was ugly, featuring an average of 14.6 points on a brutal 36.9/28.6 shooting split.

Fortunately for the Detroit Pistons' future, Cunningham found his footing after the All-Star break. His three-point shooting never came around, but Cunningham managed to convert 45.7 percent of his post-break field-goal attempts while racking up 21.1 points, 6.5 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Detroit was generally terrible all year, save for a seven-game stretch immediately after the break in which Cunningham, Jerami Grant and Saddiq Bey were all healthy enough to contribute to a 5-2 record. So, yes, some of Cunningham's counting stats deserve the classic "somebody's got to get numbers on a bad team" side eye.

That said, Cunningham got those numbers while flashing improved poise and pace down the stretch. The Luka Doncic comparison feels like we're setting up Cunningham to fail, but the two oversized ball-handlers share a knack for getting to their spots using strength, smarts and timing in the absence of blinding quickness. Neither Doncic nor Cunningham allows defenders to speed them up, and both understand how to use their size as a weapon.

Cunningham averaged 12.7 drives per game prior to the break but upped that to 18.5 afterward. Better still, his field-goal percentage on those plays climbed from 48.3 to 50.9 percent. You could see him figuring out how to attack in real time.

It remains to be seen if Cunningham has the juice to be a true top-option offensive leader, but it seems clear he can at least occupy a 1A role, a la Khris Middleton if his three-point stroke produces higher hit rates. Judging by Cunningham's balance and shooting form, there's nothing preventing him from becoming a 40 percent marksman from deep. The mechanics are sound.

Skepticism about Cunningham's ability to be an alpha shouldn't scare the Pistons. If anything, it expands their draft options. Knowing he has the skills to succeed on or off the ball will allow Detroit to grab the best player available in the 2022 draft, regardless of position.