Stock Up, Stock Down: Pound-for-Pound Rankings After UFC 273

0 of 4

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

UFC 273 went down on Saturday night inside the packed VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. That means it's time for another update to B/R's pound-for-pound UFC rankings.

The card was headlined by a featherweight title fight between streaking Australian champion Alexander Volkanovski and popular challenger "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung. Volkanovski was in complete control of the matchup until he ended it via TKO in the fourth round, cementing himself as one of the sport's pound-for-pound kings in the process.

The Australian was not the only champion in action at UFC 273. In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling took on the division's interim champion Petr Yan in a long-awaited grudge match. It was the pair's second meeting after Sterling defeated Yan by disqualification due to an illegal knee the first time around. In the sequel, Sterling scored a far more legitimate win, defeating his Russian rival by a hard-fought split decision.

The UFC 273 bill also included appearances from ranked contenders Khamzat Chimaev and Mackenzie Dern, who both won via decision over Gilbert Burns and Tecia Torres, respectively. Neither fighter has ever appeared in B/R's pound-for-pound rankings, but both are building increasingly strong cases for inclusion on our hallowed list.

Keep scrolling to see how our rankings look after UFC 273.