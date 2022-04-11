2022 NFL Draft Rumors: Roundup of Latest Buzz Around the League

0 of 3

We're closing in on the 2022 NFL draft, which is set to kick off April 28 in Las Vegas. With just over two weeks remaining before opening night, the draft picture is starting to become clearer.

And that picture doesn't quite look like it did a few weeks ago. As is always the case this time of year, information is leaking that suggests teams and those in the media don't hold every prospect in the same regard.

Take Oregon pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, for example. He's frequently been mocked in the top 10, but some teams aren't sold on his potential to be consistently great at the next level.

"I don't see it, man. He's good. He's not great," one source told The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

In the days leading up to the draft, the truth about where teams stand generally begins to come out.

Smokescreens are still common, so it's worth taking every fresh rumor with a grain of salt. However, ignoring them entirely would be just plain silly. With this in mind, let's dive into the latest leaguewide buzz surrounding the first round of the 2022 draft.