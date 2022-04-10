2022 NBA Play-in Preview and Full Tournament Predictions

0 of 6

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The 2022 NBA play-in tournament is officially set, with plenty of star power to go around.

The four games will go as follows:

East: (7) Brooklyn Nets vs. (8) Cleveland Cavaliers

East: (9) Atlanta Hawks vs. (10) Charlotte Hornets

West: (7) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (8) Los Angeles Clippers

West: (9) New Orleans Pelicans vs. (10) San Antonio Spurs

Starting on Tuesday, April 12, with the Cavs vs. Nets and Clippers vs. Timberwolves, this will be the final chance for these eight teams to grab the remaining four playoff spots.

The winner of the 7-8 games will officially be in the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in their respective conferences, while the loser of the 9-10 games will be eliminated. From there, the loser of the 7-8 game will play the winner of the 9-10 games to see who gets the final playoff ticket as the No. 8 seed.

Now in its second year, the play-in tournament has largely been a success, keeping playoff hopes alive even for teams like the Pelicans and Spurs, who finished a combined 22 games below .500.

With stars like Kevin Durant, LaMelo Ball, Trae Young, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kyrie Irving, Paul George and Darius Garland all participating, there should be no shortage of quality basketball.

Here's how every game in the play-in tournament should shake out, including the final Nos. 7 and 8 seeds in both conferences.