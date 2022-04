2022 NBA Play-in Preview and Full Tournament Predictions

1 of 6

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

When: Tuesday, April 12, at 7:00 PM ET on TNT

The Winner: Gets the 7th seed in the East, will face the Boston Celtics

The Loser: Plays the winner of the Atlanta Hawks-Charlotte Hornets game for the 8th seed in the East

Regular Season Results: Nets won 3-1

Key Matchup: Kyrie Irving vs. Darius Garland

While the Cavs will focus most of their defensive attention on Kevin Durant, the battle of the point guards will be the one to watch here.

Irving, a major part of three Finals runs from 2015-17 and the championship team in 2016 for Cleveland, is now clear to play in home games. Meanwhile, Garland, a first-time All-Star this season after averaging 21.7 points and 8.6 assists, has quickly made Cavs fans forget about Irving.

These are two of the shiftiest point guards in the NBA. Both can break down the point of attack and send defenses scrambling to stop a drive or cover a now wide-open shooter following a kick-out pass.

Irving will want to remind Cavs fans who the best point guard on the floor is, with Garland looking to establish himself as an elite NBA floor general in his first postseason experience.

X-Factor: Jarrett Allen's finger.

Allen, also a first-time All-Star in 2022, has missed the last 18 games after breaking the middle finger on his left hand. He elected not to have surgery in hopes of returning for the playoffs but is still without a timetable for his return. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has remained non-committal, simply stating that Allen is progressing.

Following a 37-27 start to the season, Cleveland is just 7-11 since Allen went down. A fourth-ranked defense (106.5 rating) before Allen's injury has now slipped to 22nd (117.3 rating) with him out.

The Cavs probably need Allen to win this game, although he'll likely be plenty rusty, even if he can return.

Prediction: Nets win, 115-106. Even with Ben Simmons out until at least the first round, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, and the uncertainty of Allen's playing status, the Nets still feature the two best players on the floor in Durant and Irving. Brooklyn gets the 7th seed in the East, while the Cavs play the winner of the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets for the 8th seed.