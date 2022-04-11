Prospects for Cowboys to Avoid in 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The 2022 offseason hasn't exactly been a home run for the Dallas Cowboys.

They have taken care of Dalton Schultz and Michael Gallup, via the franchise tag and an extension, respectively. They also locked up DeMarcus Lawrence with an extension.

However, the Cowboys have also seen several key contributors depart.

Dallas got some valuable cap space by trading wideout Amari Cooper, but the return—a 2022 fifth-round pick and a swap of 2022 sixth-round picks—was underwhelming. The team also lost pass-rusher Randy Gregory, receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. and starting guard Connor Williams in free agency and released right tackle La'el Collins.

The list of incoming players has been short, with Dante Fowler Jr. and James Washington being the key additions.

Armed with nine selections, Dallas has a chance to turn the offseason around in the 2022 draft. However, that can't happen if the Cowboys pick the wrong players.

With this in mind, let's examine three prospects the team should look to avoid over draft weekend and why.