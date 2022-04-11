Prospects for Cowboys to Avoid in 2022 NFL Draft

Prospects for Cowboys to Avoid in 2022 NFL DraftApril 11, 2022
The 2022 offseason hasn't exactly been a home run for the Dallas Cowboys.
They have taken care of Dalton Schultz and Michael Gallup, via the franchise tag and an extension, respectively. They also locked up DeMarcus Lawrence with an extension.
However, the Cowboys have also seen several key contributors depart.
Dallas got some valuable cap space by trading wideout Amari Cooper, but the return—a 2022 fifth-round pick and a swap of 2022 sixth-round picks—was underwhelming. The team also lost pass-rusher Randy Gregory, receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. and starting guard Connor Williams in free agency and released right tackle La'el Collins.
The list of incoming players has been short, with Dante Fowler Jr. and James Washington being the key additions.
Armed with nine selections, Dallas has a chance to turn the offseason around in the 2022 draft. However, that can't happen if the Cowboys pick the wrong players.
With this in mind, let's examine three prospects the team should look to avoid over draft weekend and why.
John Metchie III, WR, Alabama
After losing both Cooper and Wilson, the Cowboys could use another receiver to partner with CeeDee Lamb, Gallup and Washington.
However, Alabama's John Metchie III is not the man to target. He's versatile but isn't likely to dominate at the next level.
"Metchie is a receiver who can align inside and outside and does a lot of things well. But he lacks any true overwhelming trait," Nate Tice of the Bleacher Report Scouting Department wrote.
The 21-year-old is also coming off a torn ACL he suffered in the SEC Championship Game. For Dallas, that should be a deal-breaker. Its playoff window is open now, and it needs a receiver who can contribute right away. It seems highly unlikely he will be at 100 percent early in the 2022 season.
Dallas is talented enough to take the long-term approach to certain positions. Taking a flier on injured pass-rusher David Ojabo (Achilles), for example, would make sense because the Cowboys might get a first-round talent on Day 2.
However, Metchie's upside isn't high enough to justify the wait for a team looking to win now.
Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State
Dallas has yet to re-sign linebacker Jaylon Smith and should look to reload the position in the draft.
While reuniting 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons with Penn State's Brandon Smith may sound good in theory, it's not a move the team should make.
Smith, the 75th-ranked prospect on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's big board, is an intriguing prospect because of his coverage skills. However, he lacks polish as a run defender.
"Smith needs most of his development in the run game," Derrik Klassen of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "While he rarely false-steps and takes himself out of the play, he does not always trigger downhill quickly enough. He can be too willing to wait and see the full picture develop in front of him, perhaps because of his discomfort working through congested areas."
Again, Dallas should be in win-now mode. That means taking a linebacker who could be a liability in the run game early would be a mistake. The Cowboys are ranked just 23rd in yards per carry allowed (4.5) and surrendered 169 rushing yards in the playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Smith could be a solid Day 2 pickup for the right team, but the Cowboys aren't the right team. If they take a linebacker early, they need one who can immediately help shore up the run defense.
Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
Dallas has re-signed Malik Hooker and Jayron Kearse, so safety isn't necessarily an immediate need. However, the team would be wise to add depth and a developmental safety to the mix.
Michigan safety Daxton Hill, the 93rd-ranked prospect on the B/R board, isn't an ideal fit for Dallas, though. While the 6'0", 191-pounder has plenty of potential, he'll take risks and often fails to recover.
"Though Hill has very good speed and movement skills, he can fall out of phase downfield," Cory Giddings of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "He can get turned around at times in the pass game. Slower reaction and breaking ability can allow receivers a step on him."
The 21-year-old's tendency to gamble could be a real problem for Dallas, which already features a risk-reward secondary. While it led the NFL with 26 interceptions, it also ranked 20th in passing yards allowed and went 1-3 in games without a takeaway.
Lapses in coverage can be corrected, of course, but if the Cowboys are looking to target a defensive back on Day 2, they should look for a more disciplined back-end defender.